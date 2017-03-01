ALFRED MUTUA does the unthinkable again! What he has done will choke KALONZO to death

Friday April 7, 2017 - Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap Party has gone a notch higher and joined the Senate race.





This is after the party fielded a candidate for the Kitui Senatorial seat, which is currently being held by David Musila of Wiper.





Mutua endorsed Maendeleo Chap Chap Secretary General, Stephen Mutua Kilonzo, to run for the Kitui Senatorial seat, a move that may choke former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to death even as he struggles to maintain a grip of the Ukambani politics.





The Chap Chap candidate met leaders at a Kitui hotel yesterday to drum up support his bid and the party.





He urged them to support Alfred Mutua and MCC saying Kalonzo and his Wiper party have done nothing for the region.





“MCC supports faster and efficient service delivery, I urge political leaders to be accountable to the electorate,” Kilonzo said.





“Let us not be fooled into voting people based on their party affiliation without evaluating their worth,” he added.





