AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI is an extortionist and a broke lawyer - NDEGWA MUHORO says

Friday April 7, 2017 - Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director, Ndegwa Muhoro, has rubbished claims by city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, that he is after his life.





Addressing the press on Thursday , Muhoro said Ahmednasir is coming up with these allegations to divert attention from ongoing investigations in connection with his activities and academic qualifications.





“These atrocious, obnoxious, and preposterous allegations levelled against me are a desperate attempt by Ahmednasir to interfere with ongoing investigations being conducted by this office on a myriad of complaints made against him,” said Muhoro.





Muhoro said his office does not run death squads, as insinuated by the lawyer, and challenged him to lay bare the basis or source of such allegations.





On Tuesday , Ahmednasir claimed that a plot to kill him had been hatched by Muhoro and that officers had been tracing his mobile phone for that purpose.





However, Muhoro said Ahmednasir is just a ‘broke guy’ who wants to taint his name by lying to Kenyans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST