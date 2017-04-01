Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

Vacancy Announcement: Administrative Assistant

Salary: 30K – 35K

MWC is a Human Resource Consultancy firm that provides top notch human capital solutions. We are hiring for the Administrative Assistant position for our client.

The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following :

· Attend to parents’ administrative needs by providing information and material

· Handle customer complaints and oversee housekeeping needs of the school

· Control stock – source, keep, disburse, control and evaluate usage and replenish stock (learning material, stationery, PACEs)

· Collect and maintain information on children – dietary needs, age, medical conditions etc and share this with the relevant authorities

· Preparation of termly budgets and hand over to Finance.

· Prepare requisitions as and when required

· Make appointments for the Director

· Coordinate all transport needs in liaison with the teachers in charge and transport providers

· Maintain and control all administrative records and documents in both soft and hard copy.

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelor’s Degree in administration/PR/Customer Service or equivalent

· At least three (3) years relevant work experience

· A good understanding of the education sector in the country

· Stock control and supplies management skills

· Excellent communication and customer service skills

· Effectual team player and service orientated.

headhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke . Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs to

The subject of the email should clearly read Administrative Assistant.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.