Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

MSF Switzerland (MSFCH) is a humanitarian medical organization providing emergency medical aid to populations in need.

MSFCH OCG Kenya is based in Dadaab Refugee Camp providing health care to the Refugees in Dagahaley.

MSFCH OCG Kenya In partnership with the Mombasa County Government/Department of Health is providing Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare’ services at the Mrima health facility in Likoni, sub-county of Mombasa.

MSFCH OCG Kenya is opening a new health care project in informal settlements in Mombasa Changamwe sub-county.

The project’s main aim will be to provide – in close collaboration with the Mombasa County Department of Health – Access to integrated primary health care through a rapid impact preventive and curative package for the 5 main morbidities (incl. fevers and diarrhea).

Job Title: Administration Assistant

Location: Changamwe Sub-County

Length of contract: 07 months fixed term contract with possibility of extension based on performance (includes 3 month probationary period)

Main Tasks include, but not limited to:

· Execute administrative and legal related tasks, under supervision of the Administrator Manager, checking payroll calculations and updating personal files in order to ensure accuracy and compliance.

· Implement cash management procedures in order to ensure the highest control and security, and ensure cash availability.

· Prepare employment contracts in conformity with legal requirements including specific amendments when necessary in order to ensure local labour and fiscal law compliance.

· Enter data into the HR database and personal files and keep them up-to-date in order to facilitate HR processes management.

· Draw up monthly pay slips for all staff, editing and updating the necessary data, in order to ensure the punctuality and accuracy of staff payroll.

· Assist the administration manager in the prevision of monthly treasury and planning in order to ensure the coverage of daily needs, advances on salaries, payroll, etc.

· Process the payment to suppliers and keep strict on all documentation involved, informing the administration manager of any sort of disparity.

· Carry out all accounting tasks and activities in order to ensure strict control of all expenditures and the reliability of statements and documentation.

· Make all administrative information available to the staff (posting, meetings, etc.)

· Classify and prepare all accounting pieces as requested by the Administration Manager.

Requirements

Education: Desirable finance, business or administration related diploma

Experience

· Essential previous working experience of at least two years in relevant jobs.

· Desirable experience in MSF or other NGOs in developing countries.

Languages: English Essential, local language desirable.

Knowledge: Desirable computer literacy

Competencies

· Result

· Teamwork

· Flexibility

· Commitment

· Stress management

How to Apply

http://uhired.me/job/97 before 13th April 2017. If you meet the above requirements, please send your CV, motivation letter, copies of certificates/diplomas and current registration documents tobefore 13th April 2017.

We apologize that due to the volume of applications we receive; only shortlisted candidates will be contacted