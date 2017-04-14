Administration Assistant Job in Kenya

Career Opportunities with a Leading Non-profit Organization

Our client is a non-profit organization with operations in the East African region and renowned for its gender related initiatives and activities in the health sector.

In order to strengthen its team, the organization seeks to recruit suitable qualified individuals to fill in the following positions in its Kenya operations.

Administration Assistant

Ref: VIC/AA/17-14

Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, the job holder will be required to:

· To record incoming invoices delivery notes and support of collection system.

· To carry out administrative tasks needed for meetings.

· To maintain and regularly update the office filling system for all projects.

· To request Quotation for procurement and place orders.

· To arrange official documentation to support work and travel arrangements.

· To organize the maintenance and serving of office equipment, fixtures and fitting through a schedule log.

Qualification and Experience

· Degree in Business Administration/Management.

· Over 3 years of experience exposure in fast paced environment.

· Presentable ability to deal with confidential information.

· Good interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

http://hrms.viscarcapacity.com by 14th April 2017. If you believe you fit the above profile, please submit your application by logging in atby 14th April 2017.

In addition, attach your Curriculum Vitae with details of your qualifications, experience, present position, current remuneration, expected remuneration as well as copies of your academic certificates.

Include your e-mail address, telephone contacts and names and addresses of three references.

Only applications received online will be processed and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted