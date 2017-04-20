Admin Assistant / PA Job in Kenya

Position: Admin Assistant / PA
Industry: Construction
Salary: 30k – 40k
Location: Nairobi
Our client is an engineering and construction company based in Nairobi.
They seek to hire an aggressive and energetic Administrative Assistant who will also double up as a PA to the CEO.
This individual will offer administrative support and contribute to team effort by accomplishing all duties assigned.
Duties and Responsibilities
·         Administrative work (Data entry, filing, preparing documents and other correspondence)
·         Controlling the CEO’s diary
·         Managing and organize meetings and events; booking rooms/venues, preparing agendas, taking minutes, collating and distributing them afterwards.
·         Coordinating logistics such as travel, accommodation, hotels and hospitality
·         Representing the CEO  in meetings and events
·         Managing internal and external correspondence and dispatch
·         Maintaining files, materials, information, schedules and related data
·         Following up with key contributors to the CEO’s projects and maintain the timeline around deliverables, keeping the projects on task
·         Preparing invoices and managing  petty cash
·         Handling other duties and responsibilities as assigned
Key Skills and Qualifications
·         Degree or Diploma in Business Management related field.
·         Candidates with a basic accounting background coupled up with administrative experience are mostly preferred.
·         A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar position.
·         Candidates with experience working in small and start up organizations are encouraged to apply.
·         Must be presentable, eloquent and confident.
·         Must be flexible, a fast learner and a team player willing to go the extra mile to meet deadlines.
·         Must be between the ages of 25 – 30 years are encouraged to apply.
·         Excellent written and oral communication Skills
·         Good knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power point)
·         Have some basic accounting skills
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant/PA) to bwanjira@col.co.ke before 20th April, 2017.

   

