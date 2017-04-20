Admin Assistant / PA Job in Kenya

Position: Admin Assistant / PA

Industry: Construction

Salary: 30k – 40k

Location: Nairobi

Our client is an engineering and construction company based in Nairobi.

They seek to hire an aggressive and energetic Administrative Assistant who will also double up as a PA to the CEO.

This individual will offer administrative support and contribute to team effort by accomplishing all duties assigned.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Administrative work (Data entry, filing, preparing documents and other correspondence)

· Controlling the CEO’s diary

· Managing and organize meetings and events; booking rooms/venues, preparing agendas, taking minutes, collating and distributing them afterwards.

· Coordinating logistics such as travel, accommodation, hotels and hospitality

· Representing the CEO in meetings and events

· Managing internal and external correspondence and dispatch

· Maintaining files, materials, information, schedules and related data

· Following up with key contributors to the CEO’s projects and maintain the timeline around deliverables, keeping the projects on task

· Preparing invoices and managing petty cash

· Handling other duties and responsibilities as assigned

Key Skills and Qualifications

· Degree or Diploma in Business Management related field.

· Candidates with a basic accounting background coupled up with administrative experience are mostly preferred.

· A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar position.

· Candidates with experience working in small and start up organizations are encouraged to apply.

· Must be presentable, eloquent and confident.

· Must be flexible, a fast learner and a team player willing to go the extra mile to meet deadlines.

· Must be between the ages of 25 – 30 years are encouraged to apply.

· Excellent written and oral communication Skills

· Good knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power point)

· Have some basic accounting skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Admin Assistant/PA) to

bwanjira@col.co.ke

before 20th April, 2017.