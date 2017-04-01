Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Title: Accounts Assistant
Reporting To: Senior Accountant
Responsibilities
·         Preparation and reconciliation of accounts receivables
·         Updating loan statements
·         Posting of journal entries and filing of accounts documents
·         Generation of customer statements (local )
·         Posting of receipts of both local and export statements.
·         Reconciliation local customers’ accounts
·         Reconciliation of debtors/ creditors/ bank transactions
·         Sales tax/ VAT reconciliation and filing of VAT returns
·         Maintenance of cashbook and entries’ posting to general ledger
·         Updating export and local customer payments
·         Ensuring compliance of standard procedures
·         Any other duties as assigned
Skills and Competencies
·         Degree in Finance.
·         Must have done CPA section 2 and above.
·         1-2 years of Experience with extensive Experience.
·         Must be mature, result Oriented, keen to details and be able to commit themselves fully to the duties assigned.
·         Should posses excellent communication, orgarnization and interpersonal skills.
·         Experience in manufacturing company will be an added advantage.
·         Must be 25 years and above.
Salary 25,000/=
Ladies only.
CV to be sent to hr@ke.safepakgroup.com

   

