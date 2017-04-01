Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Job Title: Accounts Assistant

Reporting To: Senior Accountant

Responsibilities

· Preparation and reconciliation of accounts receivables

· Updating loan statements

· Posting of journal entries and filing of accounts documents

· Generation of customer statements (local )

· Posting of receipts of both local and export statements.

· Reconciliation local customers’ accounts

· Reconciliation of debtors/ creditors/ bank transactions

· Sales tax/ VAT reconciliation and filing of VAT returns

· Maintenance of cashbook and entries’ posting to general ledger

· Updating export and local customer payments

· Ensuring compliance of standard procedures

· Any other duties as assigned

Skills and Competencies

· Degree in Finance.

· Must have done CPA section 2 and above.

· 1-2 years of Experience with extensive Experience.

· Must be mature, result Oriented, keen to details and be able to commit themselves fully to the duties assigned.

· Should posses excellent communication, orgarnization and interpersonal skills.

· Experience in manufacturing company will be an added advantage.

· Must be 25 years and above.

Salary 25,000/=

Ladies only.