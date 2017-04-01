Accounts Assistant Job in Kenya

Accounts Assistant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:29
Reporting To: Senior Accountant
Responsibilities
· Preparation and reconciliation of accounts receivables
· Updating loan statements
· Posting of journal entries and filing of accounts documents
· Generation of customer statements (local )
· Posting of receipts of both local and export statements.
· Reconciliation local customers’ accounts
· Reconciliation of debtors/ creditors/ bank transactions
· Sales tax/ VAT reconciliation and filing of VAT returns
· Maintenance of cashbook and entries’ posting to general ledger
· Updating export and local customer payments
· Ensuring compliance of standard procedures
· Any other duties as assigned
Skills and Competencies
· Degree in Finance.
· Must have done CPA section 2 and above.
· 1-2 years of Experience with extensive Experience.
· Must be mature, result Oriented, keen to details and be able to commit themselves fully to the duties assigned.
· Should posses excellent communication, orgarnization and interpersonal skills.
· Experience in manufacturing company will be an added advantage.
· Must be 25 years and above.
Salary 25,000/=
Ladies only.CV to be sent to hr@ke.safepakgroup.com