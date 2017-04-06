6-year old gives her mum serious talk on divorce - This is a must watch VIDEO

This adorable little girl sweetly persuading her mother to remain friends with her father after divorce will melt your heart.





Sitting on the stairs of her home in her pink pajamas, she declares that she wants everyone to smile.





She's worried that if we live in a world where everyone is mean, everyone is going to turn into a monster.





"I'm not trying to be mean. I'm not trying to be a bully," she said. "I just want everyone to be friends. If I can be nice, I think all of us can be nice too."





The mom, who recorded the conversation and shared it on Facebook, said she was stunned by the words that came from her daughter’s mouth.





Watch the video below.



