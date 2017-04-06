6 Vacancies in Kenya – Hotel Jobs

6 Vacancies in Kenya – Hotel JobsJobs and Careers 02:45
1. Sales Executives – 2 positions
2. Banqueting Coordinator – 1 position
3. Purchasing / Procurement Assistant – 1 position
4. F & B Controller – 1 position
5. Barister – 1 position
All applicants must have relevant work experience in the position applied for preferably from 5* Star hotels or relevant clientele.
Relevant training /certification from a recognized institution for each of the positions.
Applications to be submitted to hr.sbrcareers@gmail.com to be received by Friday 20th April 2017. Use ‘specific position applied for’ as the e-mail subject.