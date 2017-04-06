6 Vacancies in Kenya – Hotel Jobs

We are a 5* Star Hotel in South Coast, Mombasa and we seek to fill the below positions.

1. Sales Executives – 2 positions

2. Banqueting Coordinator – 1 position

3. Purchasing / Procurement Assistant – 1 position

4. F & B Controller – 1 position

5. Barister – 1 position

All applicants must have relevant work experience in the position applied for preferably from 5* Star hotels or relevant clientele.

Relevant training /certification from a recognized institution for each of the positions.