5 Consultant Trainers Jobs in Kenya (Research Data Management and Statistics Institute)

Introduction: Indepth Research Services (IRES) is an international training, capacity building, technical, and management consultancy undertaking firm with solutions for development interventions in Africa and around the world.

The firm offers technical training and education services designed for individuals, and organizations working in the agriculture, climate change and environment; disaster management; education; food and nutrition; health; humanitarian relief; logistics and telecommunication; recovery and reconstruction; safety and security; water sanitation and hygiene sectors.

IRES is organized into three arms namely IRES International Learning and Development Centre (ILDC), Local ILDC institutes and Development and business Services.

IRES ILDC arm is dedicated to delivering holistic workplace professional, vocational education and training solutions aimed at bettering the performance of individuals and groups within organizations.

The arm is organized into 8 specialized institutes that include Research, Data Management and Statistical Analysis Institute; Project Management, Monitoring and Development Evaluation; Geospatial and Earth Observation, Agriculture Development, Food Security and Livelihoods, ICT4D and Mobile Technologies; Governance, Leadership and Management; Development and Humanitarian Capacity Building; and Health and Social Care Institute.

The 8 specialized institutes in addition to carrying out professional capacity development in their various areas of specialization, they also undertake relevant consultancy assignments.

We are looking for a trainer cum consultant to ensure the smooth and effective functioning of our Research Data Management and Statistics Institute .

Key Responsibilities as a trainer

· Design and develop training programs (outsourced or in-house)

· Creation or modification of required training modules

· Choose appropriate training methods per case (simulations, mentoring, on the job training, professional development classes etc.)

· Use accepted education principles and track new training methods and techniques

· Design and prepare educational aids and materials

· Determine additional training strategies based on data or observation

· Perform any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Key responsibilities in consultancy work

· Digitizing questionnaires by using CSpro and ODK

· Assist in research design and data analysis

· Collecting and processing secondary data, developing research reports, policy briefs, communication materials, and presentations on research

· Managing electronic surveys: programming of tablets (for example with CSPro), retrieving and assembling the data, cleaning and organizing

· Locate, assemble and analyse secondary data relevant for specific research

· Conduct statistical and econometric analysis of survey and other data using STATA, SPSS or other standard statistical software

· Conduct literature reviews and assist in preparing strategy documents, research reports and policy briefs to strengthen research and publication efforts

Minimum Educational Qualifications and Professional Experience

· Master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, Biostatistics or any other relevant Social Science with bias in quantitative and qualitative analysis, from an accredited university;

· At least Three (3) years of progressive experience in Research and Capacity Building in a reputable organization.

· Good computer literacy and knowledge of multiple statistical and/or qualitative software packages such as NVIVO, Epi Info, SPSS, SAS, STATA, R Studio, MS Excel, PowerPoint, Access and Word.

· Experience conducting field research

· Conversant with designing of questionnaires in CAPI using CSpro and/or ODK

· Strong written, verbal, organizational and Interpersonal skills,

· Have at least one publication in a revered journal

· Have attended a ToT course within the last two years

Personal Attributes, Skills & Competencies

· Qualitative and Quantitative research skills.

· Ability to manage large and complex databases

· Ability to teach complex statistical concepts to non-statisticians

· Good communication, presentation and report writing skills

· Ability to keep up with new technology

· Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

· Self motivated;

· Attention to detail;

· Adaptability and reliability

Mode of Engagement: Successful consultants will be contacted whenever training comes up to offer services as an external consultant.

This offer is only valid for six months and will be renewable based on consultant’s performance and commences from May 2017.

If you have the requisite qualifications and experience please apply.

hr@indepthresearch.org by close of business 24th April 2017. Interested applicants must provide current CVs, with telephone and e-mail contacts; addresses of three referees, and a cover letter toby close of business 24th April 2017.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

