26 people killed in horrific road accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway (Shocking PHOTOS)

Tuesday, April 25, 2017- The grisly road accident occurred at Kambuu along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway claiming at least 26 lives.





Several other passengers were seriously injured in the accident involving a bus and a truck.





Kibwezi police boss Leonard Kimaiyo said the accident occurred when the bus en route to Mombasa tried to overtake several vehicles before colliding with the oncoming truck.





The injured were taken to Makindu Hospital for treatment.





Below are photos from the scene.









