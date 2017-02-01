YUCK! Shameless Kenyan G@Y LOVERS share PHOTOs doing it, GHAI!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 02:32
G@yism is still considered a taboo in Kenya but these shameless g@y lovers have the audacity to share photos exchanging saliva for everybody to see.
The photos have gone viral online and elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.
Some people claim it’s a free nation where everybody can do what he or she likes while others called for the stoning of these idiots.
Here are the photos they shared.
The Kenyan DAILY POST