YUCK! Shameless Kenyan G@Y LOVERS share PHOTOs doing it, GHAI!

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 02:32

G@yism is still considered a taboo in Kenya but these shameless g@y lovers have the audacity to share photos exchanging saliva for everybody to see.

The photos have gone viral online and elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.

Some people claim it’s a free nation where everybody can do what he or she likes while others called for the stoning of these idiots.

Here are the photos they shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

