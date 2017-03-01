‘You won’t intimidate me,’ Defiant HASSAN JOHO fires back at President UHURU! VIDEO

Thursday, March 16, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has continued his war of words with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The fiery leader has been at logger heads with the Head of Sate and their rivalry boiled over last weekend when Uhuru barred Joho from attending his event and told him to stop ‘following him as if he is his wife’





Joho or Sultan as he fondly referred to has started a charm offensive tour of Mombasa to erase any impact Jubilee may have made where he reiterated that he won’t be intimidated from serving and mingling freely with the people who voted for him.





Addressing ODM supporters in Taveta Joho said: “Najua ikulu pale iko lakini siwezi kuja na sitaki kuja. Lakini mahali kuna walionipigia kura kama gavana nitawatumikia utake usitake! (I know where State House is and you won’t see me there. However, I will continue serving the people who voted me in whether you like or not)





Watch the video below.



