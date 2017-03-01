You won’t believe what Jubilee men did to RUTO in Nyeri yesterday 2 weeks after GACHAGUA’s death

Friday March 17, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto was treated to a near fist fight between the new Nyeri Governor Samuel Wamathai and Senator Mutahi Kagwe after the two clashed in front of him yesterday.





The two traded barbs and tore each other into pieces as Ruto watched pensively from his seat.





Kagwe de-campaigned Wamathai, urging Nyeri residents to vote for him as their next Governor for them to realize meaningful development.





“I think the people of Nyeri should show gratitude to the Jubilee Government for all the projects undertaken in the County. And as you vote for the Jubilee Party, do not forget to vote for me as your Governor come August 8th as I have already informed you the seat I want,” Kagwe appealed to residents.





But Wamathai trashed Kagwe’s candidature saying he is a self seeker and urged supporters to reject him.





“I think I am equal to the task. There is no need for a change of guard,” Wamathai stated.





On his part, Ruto steered clear of local politics, urging supporters to vote wisely with their hearts.





The Kenyan DAILY POST