You won’t believe what happened to UHURU in Nyamira that forced him to change plan

The visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to the Gusii region was marred by confusion that forced them to change his plans for the day.





Uhuru, who was scheduled to land at Magwagwa Primary School in Nyamira County, was forced to land at Igonga Primary School in Kisii due to wrangles among Jubilee leaders in the County.





Security personnel and Kisii leaders were caught off-guard and had to rush to Igonga to receive the Head of State.





The confusion also made Deputy President William Ruto make a surprise stopover in Borabu, where he commissioned the Kijauri-Nyansiongo-Raitigo Road in the absence of the President. The commissioning of the road was not initially in the programme.





Jubilee leaders in Nyamira were said to have differed over the venue and who should represent them at the meeting, but in the end Senate aspirant, Joseph Kiangoi, hijacked the programme and took a leading role.





The Kenyan DAILY POST