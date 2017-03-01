You won’t believe what happened to RUTO during CCM meeting - Never joke with Jubilee

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) held its delegates conference in Eldoret to chart the way forward for the party ahead of the August General Election.





However, the delegates failed to declare who they will support for the Presidency and which coalition to back between Jubilee and National Super Alliance (NASA).





According to sources who attended the meeting, the Kipsigis elders were divided on which coalition to support.





Initially, the feeling was that CCM would support NASA but Kipsigis Council of Elders Chairman, Isiah Cheluget, threw the spanner into the works when he declined to endorse the decision to back NASA.





He stormed out of the meeting in rage and did not attend the public meeting that followed.





Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, who is also the CCM Party leader, was tasked to open talks with NASA and Jubilee for the party to make an informed decision.





The Kenyan DAILY POST