You won’t believe what Govt did to the ODM MP who killed a British rancher in Laikipia

Laikipia North Member of Parliament, Mathew Lempurkel, was freed on bond by a Nanyuki court after spending a night in police custody for allegedly killing prominent British rancher, Trinstan Voorpuy, of Sossian Ranch.





Lempurkel was released on a sh200, 000 bond by Principal Magistrate Waitimu Githimu, who rejected a plea to detain him for two weeks.





He ordered the ODM MP to report to Laikipia DCI offices 3 days a week to assist police in their investigations.





The session in court saw Lempurkel’s supporters storm the court precincts demanding for his immediate release.





“I concur with the defence from initial evidence, it is clear the MP was arrested on suspicion of incitement and the charge was not altered in the police OB,” said the Magistrate.





Lempurkel is accused of inciting residents to invade ranches in Laikipia that led to the killing of the British investor.



