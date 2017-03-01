You don’t respect women – This is why LILLIAN MULI is angry with President UHURU.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been on our headlines after he lashed out at Joho while addressing Mombasa residents during the re-launch of Mtongwe Ferry.





The President lost his cool and told the fiery Mombasa Governor to stop nagging him as if he is his wife.





Joho wacha kunifuata fuata,Mimi si BIBI yako!" Uhuru said.





Uhuru’s remarks against Joho have received mixed reactions from Kenyans.





Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, was among those who lectured Uhuru and told him to respect women after he lashed out at Joho.





According to Lillian, the President has no respect for women.





He only sees them as nags.





“Joho wacha kunifuata fuata,Mimi si BIBI yako!"~Uhuru Kenyatta Is this how we see the women in our lives ,as nothing good but nags??I refuse to see it as a Joho/Uhuru affair, but as an insult on women. Let the whole world know about this by SHARING this post.’’ She posted on social media and later deleted the post.



