You can leave NASA now instead of dilly dallying and then abandon us! MUDAVADI tells KALONZO

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to stop issuing threats of bolting out of the National Super Alliance (NASA) if he is not named the coalition’s Presidential candidate.





Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mudavadi urged Kalonzo to walk out of NASA if he keeps on issuing threats every day.





“NASA can only be dissolved if three co-principals pull out, if only one does, then NASA is intact,” Mudavadi said.





He said Kalonzo has been holding NASA leaders hostage and he should make his mind whether he is staying in NASA or joining Jubilee.





“We are tired of these shenanigans of the Wiper leader. He should have a firm stand of staying in NASA or leaving instead of issuing countless ultimatums,” said Mudavadi.





He said NASA will win with or without Kalonzo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST