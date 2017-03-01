You are playing with fire! UHURU tells HASSAN JOHO after his first experience with him

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho against ‘playing’ with him saying he will soon know who he is.





Speaking in Mombasa when he launched Mtongwe Ferry on Monday , Uhuru told Joho he will receive a beating if he does not mind his business.





“It is a sad thing to have leaders who do not understand … don’t play with me. Mombasa is for everyone,” said Uhuru.





The father of the nation also challenged the Governor to work for Mombasa people instead of engaging in ‘useless chest thumbing’ with him.





“Clean the city. Do your job, don’t follow us. If he plays with us we will flog him,” said Uhuru.





Over the last one year, Joho had formed a habit of belittling him in public but Uhuru said on Sunday enough is enough and vowed to teach him a lesson.





Uhuru said Joho is nobody to him and even banned him from attending his function in Mtongwe.





The Kenyan DAILY POST