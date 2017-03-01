You always complain about my performance but offer no solution - UHURU tells aging RAILA.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to stop being the country's biggest complainer and instead provide solutions to help Kenyans.





Speaking during his tour of Nyamira County last Tuesday, Uhuru said Raila has been complaining for the last 10 years yet he offers no solutions to the problems he is complaining about.





Uhuru said Raila has held senior positions in Government and he failed to give solutions to the problems facing Kenyans.





The father of the nation described the current crop of opposition leaders as a group of people who have failed Kenyans for a combined 100 years they have held leading positions in Government.





"There are those who talk about the problems of yesterday and provide no solutions. We are different; we are different because we learn from the past and provide solutions to help Kenyans," said Uhuru.





The Head of State said the objective of the Jubilee Government was to see Kenya develop and have citizens enjoy shared prosperity.





