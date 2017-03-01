“Worst pain is to be in a relationship that makes you feel lonely” - LILLIAN MULI breaks silence.

S3xy Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, divorced her husband Kanene and filed a case in court accusing him of infidelity and assault.





Lillian disclosed that her ex-husband used to cheat on her with other women and beat her like a burukenge.





The sultry talented anchor has finally spoken on her bitter break up with her ex-husband through a post on social media.





According to Lillian, it was a painful experience because no one wishes to end a relationship and start all over again.





The gorgeous screen siren further revealed that she is ready to get into another relationship but she wants a suitor who is sweeter than her solitude.





Apparently, she doesn’t want to stay in an unfulfilling relationship because when she was married, she felt lonely.





She was not happy at all.





“We stay in unfulfilling relationships because we are petrified of being alone. Breakups are hard because no one wants to start all over again. The worst pain though is to be in a relationship that makes you feel lonelier than you felt when you were single. My alone feels so good I’ll only have you if you’re sweeter than my solitude,” She wrote on social media.