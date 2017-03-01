Wiper MP says HASSAN JOHO deserves to be treated like sewage by UHURU! Or even worse

A prominent Wiper Democratic Movement MP has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta, for ‘frustrating’ Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.





Appearing on Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Mwingi Central MP, Joe Mutambu , said Uhuru did nothing wrong by denying Joho access to the re-launching of Mtongwe ferry on Monday .





“I want to say and I want to be on record, President was right. I do not sympathise with Joho," said Mutambu.





The MP said Joho and his goons were planning to disrupt Uhuru’s function and that is why he was barred from attending his function.





Mutambu, who has since joined Jubilee Party, questioned why Joho had to wait for the President to visit the County for him to say what he wanted.





“When he says that he was denied chance to discharge his duties, he had all the time. Why do you have to wait for the President to come to say what you want to say?” Mutambu posed.



