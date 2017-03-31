Wiper Governor urges KALONZO to leave CORD! RAILA will be NASA’s presidential flag bearer.

A prominent Wiper Democratic Movement Governor has begged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch the National Super Alliance (NASA) because he will not be the Presidential candidate.





Speaking in Garsen on Tuesday, Tana River Governor, Hussein Dado, said Kalonzo has no chance of flying the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag adding that it was time the Wiper leader left the opposition alliance.





Dado left Wiper two weeks ago and joined President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party, a political outfit that he intends to use to defend his seat during the August general poll.





He said Kalonzo should forget getting the NASA ticket and he should instead consider ditching the opposition alliance before he is embarrassed by Raila Odinga and his coterie.





Over the last few days, Kalonzo and his team have been threatening to walk out of NASA if he is not named the coalition’s Presidential candidate.





The Kenyan DAILY POST