WILLY PAUL flies to Tanzania and meets DIAMOND (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:45

Controversial gospel singer, Willy Paul, has finally met Bongo Singer, Diamond.

Willy Paul is currently taking over the airwaves with his latest song with Alaine.

He is in Tanzania for a media tour where he also had a business meeting with Diamond at his Wasafi Classic Studios.

May be the two artists are cooking something or he may have recorded a song at Diamond’s studio.

Here are photos of Willy Paul hanging out with his role model, Diamond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno