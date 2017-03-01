WILLY PAUL flies to Tanzania and meets DIAMOND (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:45
Controversial gospel singer, Willy Paul, has finally met Bongo Singer, Diamond.
Willy Paul is currently taking over the airwaves with his latest song with Alaine.
He is in Tanzania for a media tour where he also had a business meeting with Diamond at his Wasafi Classic Studios.
May be the two artists are cooking something or he may have recorded a song at Diamond’s studio.
Here are photos of Willy Paul hanging out with his role model, Diamond.
