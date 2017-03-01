WILLLIS RABURU will beg SALLY MBILU to love him again after seeing her latest S3XY PHOTOs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 17:20

Sometime back, Citizen TV anchor, Willis Raburu, was all over the blogosphere after he proposed to his fellow journalist, Sally Mbilu, with a ring worth Sh 100,000.

Everybody thought they would settle down for marriage until things went south.

It’s alleged that Sally Mbilu caught Willis pants down, prompting their break-up.

Sally has shared her latest s3xy photos that will definitely give Willis Raburu sleepless nights.

Check out the photos below.





   

