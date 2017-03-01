Why UHURU/ RUTO decided to skip LUO Nyanza! It is because of this uncouth behaviour

President Uhuru Kenyatta did not hold a rally in Migori County during his tour of Nyanza region.





Uhuru and his Deputy William Ruto were to visit Kuria last Monday before heading to the Gusii region - Kisii and Nyamira Counties.





The Jubilee leaders were to launch the Motemorabu-Masaba Road in Kisii and the Migori- Kehancha Road in Migori before addressing members of the Kuria community in Isebania.





According to a senior government, Uhuru cancelled the Isebania rally following a meeting between the Kikuyu Council of Elders and their Kuria counterparts in Migori last the weekend.





“There are serious and deeply-rooted clan politics in this region that must be ironed out before the President can come to Kuria,” said the official.





In January 19 , a close ally to Ruto and Jubilee’s point man in the region Mathias Robi, were forced to run for their lives after rowdy opposition supporters attacked them in Isebania.





Rutom who was supposed to hold a rally in the regionm cancelled the rally due to hostility.





