Why ROSEMARY ODINGA was flown to South Africa from Nairobi for specialized treatment

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Rosemary Odinga, was flown to South Africa (SA), for further medical checkup.





Rosemary Odinga had been hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital for close to 11 days after she was transferred from the Aga Khan Hospital.





Accompanied by her mother, Ida Odinga, and younger sister, Winnie, Rosemary arrived safely at a SA hospital for medication.





“Rosemary’s condition has improved. She was flown to South Africa morning for further check up, just to ascertain her well-being,” one family source revealed.





Rosemary, who has interest in the Kibera Parliamentary seat, has meningioma, a brain tumor that is not life-threatening but applies pressure to the brain.





However, meningioma is not harmless because it can cause blindness, problems with movement and multiple other complications as it grows and presses onto the brain.





