Why RAILA is irritated by the entire Kenyan media, especially SK MACHARIA’s Citizen TV.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, expressed his disappointment with Kenya media on Sunday saying they should be ashamed of themselves.





Addressing journalists at Wilson Airport, Raila, who is also the ODM party leader, accused the media of cooking up stories to create anxiety in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





He said big media houses are fuelling propaganda of a falling-out in NASA saying they will be ashamed in August when NASA forms the Government.





Raila urged the media to report accurately stating that whosoever who will be selected by NASA’s 12 member committee will be supported by all other NASA principals.





“We will respect the outcome of the committee. Any rumours of a fallout are baseless propaganda peddled by our detractors,” Raila said.





He also said he is confident that NASA will form the next Government in August and deliver Kenyans from hands of thieves and criminals.





The Kenyan DAILY POST