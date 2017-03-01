Why KHALWALE wants the EACC to carry out a lifestyle audit of Deputy President WILLIAM RUTO

Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, called on the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) to carry out a lifestyle audit of Deputy President William Ruto.





While lauding the anti-graft agency for announcing plans to lock Governors who have been implicated in corruption from vying in the August 8th General Elections, Khalwale said investigations should be extended to Ruto and his men.





Khalwale said there was need for Ruto in particular, to undergo a thorough lifestyle audit.





“Do not stop at Governors alone. Go beyond and investigate the Deputy President to know the exact source of his wealth because he has persistently said in public that he was a mere chicken seller but he is now a billionaire," Khalwale said.





EACC is currently investigating corruption cases in Nairobi, Migori, Siaya, Busia, Murang'a, Nyamira and Kilifi counties.





The agency said Governors who have been implicated in corruption will not be allowed to contest in the August 8 th polls.





Khalwale was speaking in Kakamega last Saturday.





