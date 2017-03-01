Why JOHO was stoned and forced to run like a thief in Mpeketoni - We don’t want to hear you!

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, was forced from a rally in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, last Saturday after Jubilee youths stoned his motorcade.





The youths who were singing Jubilee songs said that they did not want to be addressed by Joho who they accused of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Joho, who has been leading several ODM rallies at the Coast, had just landed with his chopper at a nearby primary school.





The hostile youths (many from the Kikuyu community) had sacks of stones and unripe mangoes.





“When we got to the market, the youth started raising their hands to make the Jubilee sign,” said Lamu ODM coordinator, Rashid Abdi.





When Joho arrived at the market and saw the tension he asked for a microphone in a bid to calm the crowd down.





Shortly after, the youths started hurling unripe mangoes and stones at the leaders, smashing some car windows.





Joho was forced to flee after his security were also beaten by angry youths.





