Why JOHO was chased like a stray dog from Mpeketoni! See what his security did to an old man!

Lamu East MP, Julius Ndegwa, has explained the reason why Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, was heckled and stoned while touring Mpeketoni last Saturday.





Joho, who is also the ODM Deputy Party leader, was stoned and chased away from Mpeketoni where he was planning to address a rally in a nearby primary school.





Addressing journalists last Monday, Ndegwa claimed that Joho's security team attacked an old man, a move that exasperated the locals.





The MP said Joho and his team should be blamed for the incident for allegedly failing to notify police about the rally for security to be provided.





However, the corrupt lawmaker condemned the incident that left several people injured, saying everyone has a right to campaign in any part of the country.





He further cautioned opposition lawmakers against making remarks that incite the public.





The Kenyan DAILY POST