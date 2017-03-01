Why he hates KIKUYUs and what he told me to do, he meets UHURU at night! KALONZO exposed!

Thursday March 30, 2017 - Controversial Machakos Senator, Johnstonne Muthama, has said that he was just an errand boy for Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, during his utterances and plans.





"My goal has always been for Kalonzo Musyoka, the rightful leader of the Kamba people, to rule this country," he said.





"Everything I have done and said, all the plans I have made, have been under instructions of Kalonzo Musyoka."





The firebrand Senator who was among leaders held in custody last year for hate speech has fallen out with Kalonzo due to their disagreement on who should be the NASA flag bearer. Muthama supports ODM leader, Raila Odinga.





"It is common knowledge Kalonzo hates Uhuru and Kikuyus in general. Whenever I speak Kikuyu, which I know fluently, he gets angry and tells me not to speak that language of the devil," Muthama says in a hard hitting TV interview to be aired soon.





Senator Muthama alleges that Kalonzo Musyoka's hatred for the Kikuyus is based on the fact that he was always unable to get good business as a lawyer in his hey days due to smarter and faster Kikuyu law firms outwitting him. This, coupled with Moi's rule which denigrated Kikuyus and the feeling that he is the best and should have taken over from Kibaki, have left him a bitter tribalist.





"I sat in a prison cell and used a bucket as my toilet for Kalonzo," Muthama says.





"Kalonzo would call me and tell me 'Mwana Asa, mina tumwikuyu tuu,' (My brother, finish these Kikuyus)."





Muthama further alleges that Raila Odinga is uncomfortable with Kalonzo's hatred of the Kikuyus.





"At one time, Kalonzo said that when CORD takes over, Kikuyus will need to be cut down to size. This made Raila very angry and he told him 'Steve, you cannot think like that. Kikuyus are my shemejis and Kenyans."





Senator Muthama complains that Kalonzo Musyoka has started operating the Wiper party as if the party is his "wife".





"Anaamka nakusema Kibwana aingie Wiper bila pingamizi ya tikiti (he wakes up and says Kibwana is to join Wiper on a direct nomination action ticket), and he never asked us," a bitter Muthama says.





"If it was not for some of us, Wiper would be no more and people like Alfred Mutua and Kaluki Ngilu would be ruling Ukambani with Kalonzo forgotten. Everyone knows Kibwana is weak."





Senator Muthama has been opposed to Makueni Governor's Kivutha Kibwana's joining of Wiper and has always been at loggerheads with Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua whom he has accused of being a Jubilee puppet.





"I have always obeyed Kalonzo but not this time," he adds.





"When he said attack Uhuru, I did. When he said, maliza (finish) Mutua, Mutambu, Ngilu na wengine (and others), I did. Everything I have done I have done under instructions in meetings chaired by Kalonzo with people like Mathuki, Mbui, Major Muluvi and Mutula Jr in them. Waulize (ask them). They were even in strategy meetings where we discussed how to control my friend Musila and to get Nyenze to be opposed by a member of his family. It is my money that was used, because of Kalonzo."





Kalonzo is my friend but I cannot keep quiet when I know that some people like Mulyungi, Mathuki and others already have certificates.





"Now I am being branded a traitor because I have spoken my views on Wiper and Raila," he says bitterly.





"They do not know who they are dealing with. I am Nduya and I will teach them a lesson. I can run for any seat apart from the Presidency anywhere in this country and win."





Muthama adds that he is the one who negotiated the so called 2013 MoU between ODM and Wiper and it says that Kalonzo would only take leadership after five years of Raila as President.





"It was me, the late Mutula Kilonzo and Musila who know the truth. Raila never became President and therefore the MOU is dead," he said.





"The problem with Kalonzo is his shifting positions. During the day he says he is in NASA and at night he is meeting Uhuru secretly. That is really embarrassing us in Wiper."





Muthama said that Kalonzo is like a cry baby. It is either his way or no way. He has been threatening that it is either him or he bolts.





"Hio sio tabia ya mtu anayetaka kuwa rais (that should not be the behavior of a person who wants to be a President)”





"Mwanaume ni msimamo (a man is judged by having a stand). Huwezi kujiita kiongozi na wewe ni malaya wa siasa (you cannot claim you are a leader and yet you are a political prostitute)," Senator Muthama said referring to Kalonzo Musyoka.



