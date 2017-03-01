When creativity meets talent this is what you get - you need to watch this VIDEO

When creativity meets talent this is what you get - you need to watch this VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 10:44
Tuesday, October 25, 2016 - When talent, creativity and passion meet, you get this awesome performance.
The insanely funny conductor will leave you in stitches with his hilarious antics where he guides the choir brilliantly while making it look like a joke.
However, they must have taken time to perfect this item and pulling it off flawlessly is no mean feat.
Enjoy.
