What a Talent? This blind father and his son will give you Goosebumps (VIDEO)
This amazing video of a blind father and his son performing in the street will take your breath away.
The boy’s brilliant drumming in combination with the father's voice and guitar strumming makes for a brilliant symphony.
They hail from Harare, Zimbabwe, and this particular song GO Warriors GO, is a song they composed for the Zimbabwean soccer team on their Africa Cup campaign.
If only they are given a platform to push their talents forward, they could possibly earn a better living from it.
Watch the video below.
