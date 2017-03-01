What a Talent? This blind father and his son will give you Goosebumps (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:56

This amazing video of a blind father and his son performing in the street will take your breath away.

The boy’s brilliant drumming in combination with the father's voice and guitar strumming makes for a brilliant symphony.

They hail from Harare, Zimbabwe, and this particular song GO Warriors GO, is a song they composed for the Zimbabwean soccer team on their Africa Cup campaign.


If only they are given a platform to push their talents forward, they could possibly earn a better living from it.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno