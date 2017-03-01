What MILLIE ODHIAMBO told UHURU after he banned JOHO from attending his meeting.

Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for stopping Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, from attending his function in Mtongwe.





Joho was instead held at his office until Uhuru completed his business.





The flamboyant Governor had indicated that he would attend the re-launching of the Mtongwe Ferry in Likoni by Uhuru but police, under orders from above, prevented him at the Nyali Bridge from accessing the mainland.





Following the early morning drama, Millie Odhiambo, took to social media and castigated the Head of State for banning Joho from his meeting.





“Ati Uhuru wants Joho arrested so that he cannot attend a public function? Which year is this? Undemocratic tendencies shall not be allowed in Kenya even when laden with abuses from Head of State himself," said Millie.





"Respect is earned not forced. It is things that make us call you names," she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST