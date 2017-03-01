What JOHO told Lamu residents after they heckled and stoned him for disrespecting UHURU

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was heckled and stoned in Mpeketoni, Lamu County, by goons allegedly hired by operatives associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Joho, who was in the company of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi among other Opposition leaders to market NASA, was stoned for allegedly disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and talking ill of the Jubilee Government.





This came barely a week after Uhuru ordered Joho to be put under house arrest until he finished his tour of the Coast. The President also warned the fiery Mombasa Governor never to attend his functions and stop following him as if he is his wife.





However, Joho warned residents of Lamu to stop being used by Uhuru to fight him saying had no interest in them at al.





He accused Uhuru/ Ruto of being behind the many land problems affecting the people of Coast saying they have grabbed their land.





The Kenyan DAILY POST