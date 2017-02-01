WETANGULA launches campaign to kick UHURU/ RUTO out of Luhyaland completely

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya Party has launched campaigns to lock Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee out of Western Kenya completely.





Addressing residents of Trans Nzoia over the weekend, Wetangula asked supporters to rally behind the National Super Alliance (NASA) in its bid to oust Jubilee.





Wetangula warned Luhyas against being coerced to join Jubilee saying Uhuru/ Ruto’s party is not welcome in Western.





The Bungoma Senator also kicked off a membership registration drive in Kimilili and Kwanza sub-counties.





“Ford Kenya is a key partner in the National Super Alliance (NASA) that is set to form the next Government because Jubilee is on its way out,” Raila said.





This comes even as Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and Water Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, intensified campaigns to market Jubilee in Western Kenya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST