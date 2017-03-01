West Pokot leaders now warn RAILA ODINGA to leave IEBC alone and urge him not to vie

Jubilee leaders from West Pokot County have warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop antagonizing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Led by West Pokot Governor, Simon Kachapin, and Pokot South MP, David Pkossing, the leaders urged IEBC to resist pressure from Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA) as it prepares for the August 8th General Election.





They claimed that NASA had sensed defeat and was doing everything possible to discredit the outcome of the August elections.





“The Opposition is not ready for the August polls and has sensed defeat that’s why it has resorted to blame games. NASA has a hidden agenda concerning the elections and should come out and tell Kenyans,” Pkossing said.





On his part, Kachapin asked NASA to declare their stand about the coming elections instead of propagating false information about IEBC.





The Kenyan DAILY POST