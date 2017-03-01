We will vote for KIDERO if Jubilee locks MIKE SONKO out of nominations like they are doing

Thursday March 16, 2017 - A section of Jubilee party members from Nairobi County have expressed their anger after Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, claimed that some Jubilee Party officials are planning to lock him out of Jubilee party nominations.





O n Thursday , Sonko claimed that a senior official at the Office of the President has given instructions to police to deny him the crucial Certificate of Good Conduct ahead of Friday's deadline set by Jubilee for aspirants to pick nomination papers.





"There is a senior official at OP who is behind all this; I am told the system and some top party officials have plotted to lock me out of the JP nomination," Sonko fumed.





Following his claims, a number of Jubilee supporters from Nairobi have said if Jubilee bans Sonko, they will re-elect Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, instead of the Jubilee Party candidate.





“If Jubilee bans Sonko from nominations, we will have no option of re-electing Kidero for second term in office,” Simon Mwangi a resident of Kayole said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST