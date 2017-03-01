We will arrest UHURU and RUTO over Eurobond if RAILA ODINGA becomes the President.

ODM’s National Treasurer, Timothy Bosire, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, will face economic crimes charges if the National Super Alliance (NASA) wins the forthcoming General Election.





In an article he wrote in one local daily, Bosire said Uhuru and Ruto have witnessed massive looting of public funds and that is why they will be arrested and forced to the return the money they stole from public coffers.





He also said Jubilee leaders are behind the attempted ouster of Auditor General, Edward Ouko, because he has exposed rampant corruption inside the Jubilee Government.





“Eurobond is Kenya’s biggest financial scandal. It qualifies as an economic crime. It is Jubilee’s waking nightmare. They want Kenyans to forget about it but Edward Ouko threatens to reveal,” said Bosire, who is also the Kitutu Masaba MP.





“The sinister anti-Ouko campaign is meant to cover up corruption and protect culprits in high office. These gentlemen could plunge the country into an economic crisis. They deserve to be jailed,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST