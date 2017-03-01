We will arrest and jail UHURU/ RUTO if NASA wins the presidency in August - MUDAVADI says.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said that the opposition will arrest President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, if they form the next Government in August.





Speaking last Saturday in Mombasa, Mudavadi who is the brains behind the formation of the National Super Alliance (NASA) said even Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, and former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, will be locked up.





He said the four will be arrested over corruption and they will be sent to jail if the court proves them guilty of committing economic crimes.





“They will have to explain to Kenyans what happened in the National Youth Service (NYS) and Eurobond syndicates,” said Mudavadi.





Mudavadi also asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to come clean on claims of early rigging by Jubilee through penetration of its systems.





He said the National Youth Service (NYS) officials had been given BVR kits to register voters, adding that some Kenyans were wrongly listed as Jubilee Party members to influence the August 8 th polls.





