We support UHURU and we are in Jubilee because it is the winning team - 11 KAMBA MPs

11 Ukambani MPs who have been working with the Jubilee Government have said they want to be on the winning team and that is why their decision to support President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s re-election is irreversible.





The MPs led by Machakos town MP, Victor Munyaka, said they have resolved to back Jubilee so that they become part of the party’s owners and not coalition partners.





The leaders told their boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, that he has no chance of clinching the alliance’s Presidential ticket and he should instead join Jubilee where his interests will be catered for.





On his part, Mwingi Central MP, Joe Mutambo, dismissed reports that Ukambani is an opposition stronghold and said more than half of the elected leaders in Ukambani are in Jubilee.





The MPs were speaking when they met Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen residence, Nairobi.





