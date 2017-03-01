We must call for mass action in August if UHURU/ RUTO rig the election - RAILA‘s ODM insists

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has warned the Jubilee administration against banning mass action after August 8 General Elections.





On Tuesday last week, the Interior Ministry issued a memo warning Kenyans against engaging in acts of violence after August 8th polls.





Addressing the press after the memo, ODM Director of Political Affairs, Opiyo Wandayi, said the party will only accept free, fair and credible elections.





Wandayi, who is also Ugunja MP, told President Uhuru Kenyatta not to use police and security operatives to intimidate Kenyans.





The MP said the statement by Uhuru’s Government was meant to scare the opposition so that it fails to prepare well for the August polls.





“Mass action is part of picketing and we will not allow the Jubilee administration to misinterpret the constitution and serve individual interests of the few,” Wandayi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST