We can’t be managed by a Sponsor like KENNETH, a Ben 10 like SONKO, a madman like MIGUNA.

Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, has said Nairobi cannot be governed by ‘Sponsors and Ben 10s’.





Appearing before Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV last Wednesday evening, Kidero said Nairobi needs serious managers and not the likes of Mike Sonko and Peter Kenneth who he referred to as ‘Sponsor and Ben 10s’.





Kidero’s ‘Sponsors and Ben 10s’ remark sparked protests on social media with many Kenyans asking him to respect his competitions and stop using demeaning words.





At some point, Jeff asked Kidero whether he could beat aspiring Governor Miguna Miguna and in a seemingly sarcastic response, Kidero responded by saying “does he have a voter’s card?”





Kidero also attacked Miguna by saying the constitution requires a person aspiring for an elective position to be of sound mind and must not be bankrupt.





Kidero also expressed confidence that he will win the upcoming poll since his competitors have nothing to offer to Nairobians.





The Kenyan DAILY POST