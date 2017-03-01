We are ready to beat UHURU/ RUTO in 2017, they should be ready to vacate State House - BOSIRE

Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, has dismissed the Government’s constant ‘lectures’ to the opposition to name its flag bearer, insisting that the National Super Alliance (NASA) is ready for elections.





Deputy President William Ruto has been constantly urging opposition leaders to name their Presidential flag bearer if they are not afraid of Jubilee.





But Bosire said the opposition is not afraid of Jubilee and expressed confidence that NASA will trounce Jubilee in August.





“Our team is ready for elections like yesterday and the Government is panicking. Their agenda is about us and not immediate challenges the country faces,” said Bosire.





The MP, who is also ODM’s National Treasurer, was speaking on Friday at Botana Primary School where he was issuing infrastructural development money.





According to ODM chairman, John Mbadi, NASA will name their presidential flag bearer in mid March.





