Watch VIDEO as RAILA is being fooled by his handlers infront of cameras! Poor ‘Baba’.

A video of CORD leader Raila Odinga being fooled by his handlers has emerged.





There was a fake letter of Joho being summoned by KWS (Kenya Wildlife Service) for using the title “Simba” (Lion) that was circulating on social media and Raila was made to believe that it’s was real.





He even commented on it during a press conference.





Alai has lambasted Raila’s handlers for misleading him saying, “ Raila was fed the FAKE news by his most trusted inner circle. This is how sometimes baba acts. Being given fake news as the reality but he doesn't care to recheck. He believes the whole crap then makes a complete fool of himself.





Raila loves to hire ass kissers not professionals who have independent mindsets.

Careless!!!”.





Watch video.



