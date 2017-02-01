Watch this VIDEO as strong wind wreaks havoc in DUBAI - People almost blown away.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 03:27
Once again, Mother Nature decided to show its might this time in Dubai, by unleashing a strong wind that almost blew people away literally.
It was particularly an embarrassing moment for these two, who looked like father and son, as the wind almost blew them away.
However, people reacted swiftly to help the two who were finding it rough.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.