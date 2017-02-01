Watch this brilliant Real-life TOM and JERRY duel as the mouse outwits the cat (VIDEO)

Most people grew up watching Jerry, the clever mouse, managing to dodge Tom, the dim cat’s hungry claws but now we have real-life Tom and Jerry at play.





This video shows a cat trying to locate a mouse that is hiding in plain sight by going round and round the wheel of the car as the rodent sits petty on the rim — conveniently the same colour as its fur — and remains as still as possible.





Poor Tom, even in real-life still loses out to Jerry.





Watch the clip below.



