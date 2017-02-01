Watch this brilliant Real-life TOM and JERRY duel as the mouse outwits the cat (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 04:05
Most people grew up watching Jerry, the clever mouse, managing to dodge Tom, the dim cat’s hungry claws but now we have real-life Tom and Jerry at play.
This video shows a cat trying to locate a mouse that is hiding in plain sight by going round and round the wheel of the car as the rodent sits petty on the rim — conveniently the same colour as its fur — and remains as still as possible.
Poor Tom, even in real-life still loses out to Jerry.
Watch the clip below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.