Watch this brilliant Real-life TOM and JERRY duel as the mouse outwits the cat (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 04:05

Most people grew up watching Jerry, the clever mouse, managing to dodge Tom, the dim cat’s hungry claws but now we have real-life Tom and Jerry at play.

This video shows a cat trying to locate a mouse that is hiding in plain sight by going round and round the wheel of the car as the rodent sits petty on the rim — conveniently the same colour as its fur — and remains as still as possible. 


Poor Tom, even in real-life still loses out to Jerry.

Watch the clip below.

