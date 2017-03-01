Watch a sick millionaire dish out millions to the poor after his health deteriorated (VIDEO).Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 16:54
A filthy rich man decided to dish out his millions to the poor after doctors informed him that the savings he had in the bank couldn’t save his life.
He withdrew the money and started dishing it out to the poor.
This should be a lesson to rich African men who die and leave millions behind instead of helping the poor.
Watch video as he dishes out the money.
